Al Ittihad football club sign Fabinho from Liverpool FC

Saudi Arabian football club Al Ittihad have signed Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho on a three-year deal.

01-08-2023
Fabinho (centre) with owners of Al Ittihad FC (Twitter: Photo/ittihad_en). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Saudi Arabian football club Al Ittihad have signed Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho on a three-year deal. According to the website of GOAL, "The club announced the deal on Monday evening with a video captioned 'Tigers are allowed to pass', before official club pictures of the player followed, along with the caption: "Welcome Fabinho in the stronghold of the tigers". The 29-year-old has signed a deal until 2026."

Al Ittihad which competes in the Saudi Pro League has already signed some big European players as well. Their first signing of the summer was five-time UEFA Champions League winner Karim Benzema.

Their second signing was N'Golo Kante who won the Premier League title two times and has clinched one UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea. Now, Al Ittihad welcomes another Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner Fabinho.

Fabinho posted an emotional farewell to Liverpool on social media. He wrote: "Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by everyone." He added, "What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true. With that jersey, I won every title a player can dream of. Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup."

While concluding he said, "I say this with a heart full of joy: I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we've experienced together. You will never walk alone." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

