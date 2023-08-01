Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says Verstappen; Soccer-Australia, World Cup organisers relieved after Matildas find groove and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says Verstappen

Max Verstappen is one race away from a record-equalling ninth win in a row and the Red Bull Formula One driver is finding dominance also brings more motivation for the future. The 25-year-old has questioned how long he might stay in the sport, saying last April in Azerbaijan that "sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff."

Soccer-Australia, World Cup organisers relieved after Matildas find groove

A Women's World Cup that had been in danger of losing both its co-hosts before the knockout phase enjoyed a vital shot in the arm when Australia raced into the last 16 with a 4-0 trouncing of Canada. After a shock 3-2 defeat by Nigeria, the Matildas risked joining New Zealand on the discard pile, which would have been a crushing blow for tournament organisers as well as home fans.

Soccer-Flexible, focused Japan in fine fettle heading into knockout phase

Japan could hardly have enjoyed a better start to the Women's World Cup with three wins from three matches, including Monday's 4-0 thrashing of title contenders Spain, and a tally of 11 goals scored and none conceded. Futoshi Ikeda's young squad arrived at the tournament determined to erase the memory of the Nadeshiko's last 16 exit in 2019, a huge disappointment to a nation which revelled in the 2011 World Cup triumph and run to the final four years later.

Athletics-Australia's Bol cleared of doping after false positive test

Australia's anti-doping authority has dropped its investigation into athlete Peter Bol in the lead-up to the world championships after finding his positive test for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) was wrong. The middle-distance runner, who finished fourth in the 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in January after testing positive in an out-of-competition urine test last October.

Soccer-More the merrier: Expanded field holds up under World Cup pressure

More appears to have been merrier at the Women's World Cup as teams that benefited from the expansion of the field to 32 in Australia and New Zealand have largely held up to scrutiny in the group stage. FIFA expanded the tournament from 24 teams for 2023, with President Gianni Infantino citing the "astounding success" of the 2019 tournament and a need to foster growth in the women's sport.

Athletics-Tumbling records leave Coe expecting "best-ever" world championships

Sebastian Coe says this record-laden athletics season has convinced him that next month's world championships could be the best of all time in terms of performance, and he is confident there will be big crowds in Budapest to witness the action. Because of COVID, the sport is hosting back-to-back editions of the usually biennial world championships, with the Aug 19-27 event following last year's postponed worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

Soccer-Velez fans violently attack club's players at gunpoint

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin's farewell match ended with his team Velez Sarsfield losing to Huracan, sparking a violent incident on Sunday, as some of the Argentine club's own fans viciously attacked the players, assaulting them at gunpoint. When the team returned to their training camp at the Villa Olimpica Stadium hours after the match, they suffered a brutal visit from the club's supporters, as cars ambushed some of the players.

Soccer-Van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold named deputy

Liverpool have appointed Virgil van Dijk as the club's new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain's role, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The 32-year-old Virgil, who also captains the Netherlands national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last week, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield.

Soccer-Holders US in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash

Holders United States arrived at the Women's World Cup as favourites to win an unprecedented third straight title but their place in the tournament will be on the line when they take on Portugal in Tuesday's Group E showdown in Auckland. The Americans, who have never been eliminated from the group stage in World Cup history, have not yet hit peak form. They beat minnows Vietnam 3-0, and a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands left both teams locked on four points.

Women's World Cup roundup: Australia routs Canada

Hayley Raso recorded a first-half brace on Monday as Australia advanced to the knockout round with a 4-0 victory over Canada in a Group B clash at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Raso scored in the ninth and 39th minutes, Mary Fowler tallied in the 58th and Steph Catley converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time for Australia (2-1-0).

