India's women 50m rifle 3P team wins gold in WUG

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra won gold in women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the World University Games here on Tuesday.

Ashi, Manini and Sift scored an impressive 3527 points to take the top spot ahead of China (3525) and Czech Republic (3499) on day five of the Games.

In the men's 10m air pistol team event, the Indian trio of Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar and Anmol Jain bagged a bronze medal, scoring 1730 points. Korea and China took gold and silver respectively.

Tomar finished seventh in the final of the individual event.

India's medal tally has now swelled to 10 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.

