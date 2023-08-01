Left Menu

Pakistan hockey team enters India via Attari-Wagah border

The Pakistan hockey team arrived in India on Tuesday via the Attari-Wagah border to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy starting here from Thursday.The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on August 9. Pakistan, too, will train on the same day.The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was first started as a womens teams competition in 2010.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:11 IST
Pakistan hockey team enters India via Attari-Wagah border
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan hockey team arrived in India on Tuesday via the Attari-Wagah border to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy starting here from Thursday.

The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on August 9. The Pakistan team is flying into Chennai later tonight after entering Amritsar by road.

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team too landed in the city on Tuesday morning. The Indian team is scheduled to train at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium at Egmore, the venue for the tournament, on Wednesday before its opening match against China on Thursday. Pakistan, too, will train on the same day.

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was first started as a women's teams competition in 2010. After the success of the women's Asian Champions Trophy, the men's competition was held in 2011 with six top teams in the continent. Till 2013, the ACT was an annual affair. However, from 2016 onwards, the tournament was staged every two years. The 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India and Pakistan have won the tournament thrice, sharing the trophy in 2018. South Korea are the defending champions having beaten Japan in the final of the last edition in 2021. Pakistan squad: Muhammad Umar Bhatta (capt), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (vc), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023