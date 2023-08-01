Left Menu

Cricket-Back in nets, NZ's Williamson racing against time for World Cup

Media reports in New Zealand said Williamson, who guided the team to the final of the 2019 World Cup, would still travel to India even if in a mentor's capacity. New Zealand face England in the Oct. 5 tournament opener in Ahmedabad in a rematch of the 2019 final, which they lost on a now-scrapped boundary countback rule.

Recovering New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returned to the net on Tuesday to face throwdowns keeping alive his faint hopes of playing the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year. The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League and underwent surgery in early April that made him doubtful for the World Cup.

Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets with the caption: "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws." New Zealand coach Gary Stead is among those who have not given up hopes of Williamson's participation in the showpiece event in October-November.

"Our line around Kane, at the moment, is still it's unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don't want to rule out a person of his class and calibre, and the things he brings to this team, too early in case there is that chance still," Stead said in April. Media reports in New Zealand said Williamson, who guided the team to the final of the 2019 World Cup, would still travel to India even if in a mentor's capacity.

New Zealand face England in the Oct. 5 tournament opener in Ahmedabad in a rematch of the 2019 final, which they lost on a now-scrapped boundary countback rule.

