McCullum believes England''s Ashes performances validate ''Bazball'' blueprint

England cricket coach Brendon McCullum believes his players' performances in the Ashes further validate the "Bazball" blueprint that has delivered a year-long undefeated streak in test series under the New Zealander.

The English came from 2-0 down in an unforgettable series to draw 2-2 thanks to a narrow victory in the fifth test at The Oval on Monday. They could even have won the series had rain not washed out the fourth test at Old Trafford, which England dominated.

Australia came into the Ashes as the newly crowned test world champions and therefore provided the toughest challenge in England's era of "Bazball" under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

The Australians might be going home with the urn but McCullum said England played its part in what he described as a "quite incredible'' series.

"I think both sides have stayed true to their styles and that's what makes a great heavyweight fight," he said. "It's two different styles and total conviction in them.

"When you look back to when the skipper (Stokes) was thinking, Would we be able to take on a great Australian team — and they are a great Australian team — and go toe to toe with them?' I think the answer is yes and that's a tremendous confidence booster for the group." It was McCullum's first taste of an Ashes series and he said he didn't want it to end.

It was the closest ever five-match test series, with Australia earning its two wins by two wickets and then 43 runs and England winning the third test by three wickets and the fifth test by 49 runs. Three of the four completed tests went deep into a fifth day.

"I think we should go round again and have another five tests, keep doing what we're doing," McCullum said. "It's been an incredible six weeks and I'm really proud to be sharing a dressing room with the England boys.

"The next (Ashes) is obviously a little way away (in 2025) and there's certainly different challenges to cross before then. If we look at the growth of the team in the last 14-15 months it has been quite significant." England does not play test cricket again until January, when the team tours India, and McCullum has two holes to fill with Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali retiring.

Even without Broad, there are some veterans in the seam-bowling ranks in James Anderson (41), Chris Woakes (34) and Mark Wood (33).

McCullum hopes there are youngsters coming through who want to be part of this exciting England test revolution where players are given license to be aggressive with bat and ball, and play with no fear.

"Naturally places do come up when guys come to the end of their careers so there will be opportunities there," McCullum said. "We're starting to build some nice depth in batting and bowling as well, so that's encouraging and will pose some good conversations moving forward.

"What you're trying to do is not only inspire the next generation but the layer underneath the top team, to have them understand how we're going to play and work out in their own heads where they fit within that and try to force a place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)