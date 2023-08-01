Left Menu

India announce squad for 19th Asian Games Men's Football Competition

Twice Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years. The India Men’s team are placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

Indian football team celebrating after winning SAFF Championship 2023 (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
India Senior Men's team Head Coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to be held from September 19 to October 7, 2023. The India Men's team are placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

There are 23 teams, who have been divided into six groups. Group A, B, C, E and F have four teams each while Group D has three teams. Twice Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years.

The Indian men's football team has enjoyed success since the beginning of this year. Recently the Blue Tigers were crowned winners of the SAFF Championship 2023, ninth in their history, after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a game-changing save in the penalty shootout, to register a 5-4 victory. Throughout their campaign, they didn't lose a single game. Earlier this year they also won the Tri-Nation Cup and the Intercontinental Cup against Kyrgyzstan and Lebanon respectively.

Following their success, they also moved to the 99th position in the latest FIFA rankings. Under the management of Igor Stimac and the leadership of Sunil Chhetri India will be keen to achieve success in the Asian Games. Indian football squad for Hangzhou Asian Games:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh. Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

