Golf-Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director

Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a sixth player director, the U.S-based circuit said on Tuesday while promising to give players more say in future decisions.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a sixth player director, the U.S-based circuit said on Tuesday while promising to give players more say in future decisions. The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour, will see 15-times major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson on the board.

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour," Woods, who is recovering from ankle surgery in April, said in a news release. "This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

The announcement comes nearly two months after the golf world was left stunned by the announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which controls LIV Golf. According to the PGA Tour, the players and Commissioner Jay Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board's governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made without the involvement and approval of the player directors.

The Player Directors' Special Advisor, Colin Neville, will also be fully aware of negotiations regarding the framework agreement with PIF and provided any information he requests for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players.

