Left Menu

AFI to send eight-member athletics team to Commonwealth Youth Games

India will send an eight-member athletics team to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, the Athletics Federation of India AFI said on Tuesday. Eight-member athletics team will compete at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, the AFI tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:08 IST
AFI to send eight-member athletics team to Commonwealth Youth Games
  • Country:
  • India

India will send an eight-member athletics team to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Tuesday. The seventh edition of the games is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 11. ''Eight-member athletics team will compete at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games,'' the AFI tweeted. The Indian athletics squad includes Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (shot put).

It is learnt that the cost of the athletes' participation is being borne by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and not by the Sports Ministry.

The games were initially scheduled between August 1-7 in 2021, but were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023