New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returns to nets, likely to play ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand's white-ball captain and star batter Kane Williamson could be in line to make his comeback from a right-knee injury ahead of the fast-approaching ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:36 IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with Tom Latham in nets (Image: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Anticipation is building up among cricket fans as New Zealand's white-ball captain was seen batting in the nets in a video he posted on Instagram, hinting at a return from a major injury just in time for this year's marquee event - the Cricket World Cup. Kane Williamson could be in line to make his comeback from a right-knee injury ahead of the fast-approaching ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November.

Williamson, who led his side to the World Cup Final in 2019, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League in April this year. Subsequently, he underwent surgery in New Zealand and was going through rehabilitation. "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws," said Williamson in his latest video, hinting at a much-anticipated return to action.

The Blackcaps skipper was his side's highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup with 578 runs at an average of 82.57, featuring two centuries and two fifties, and was also adjudged Player of the Tournament. His return to the World Cup fold would be a major boost for the Kiwis, who have been in great form in ICC tournaments lately - two 50-over World Cup Final appearances in 2015 and 2019, World Test Championship winners in 2021 and in the same year, they were also the finalists of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand kickstart their World Cup campaign with the tournament opener against the 2019 champions England, on October 5, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of the world cup is scheduled to be played at the same venue on November 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

