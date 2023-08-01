Sports News Roundup: Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director; France, Brazil resume hunt for World Cup knockout spot and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director

Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a sixth player director, the U.S-based circuit said on Tuesday in a bid to restore players' trust in leadership following the deal it announced in June with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour that promises to give players more say in future decisions, will see 15-times major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson on the board.

Soccer-France, Brazil resume hunt for World Cup knockout spot

France are in a commanding position to reach the Women's World Cup knockout round before they face Panama on Wednesday but Brazil's hopes hang in the balance, with the South Americans needing a win over Jamaica to guarantee a last 16 spot. Group F leaders France ignited their campaign with a 2-1 win over Brazil at the weekend after struggling to a goalless draw against Jamaica in their opener. They need only a point in Sydney to reach the knockouts for a fourth straight World Cup.

Soccer-Dunedin delight as Dutch put seven past Vietnam to top group

Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as the Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam on Tuesday, reaching the Women's World Cup knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E. The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winners, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts' curled effort the pick of the bunch.

Women's World Cup roundup: Lauren James lifts England over China

Lauren James scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead England into the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup with a 6-1 shellacking of China on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia. China's Shuang Wang scored the only goal in defeat. China failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in a Women's World Cup.

Motor racing-Aston Martin will keep the upgrades coming

Aston Martin will keep the upgrades flowing after going into Formula One's August break with Fernando Alonso third in the championship behind Red Bull's dominant leader Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The team's form has tailed off since the opening races when they soared to second overall, from seventh in 2022, but team principal Mike Krack said there would be no easing off on development when the season re-starts.

Soccer-England smash China for six to ease into last 16 as group winners

Lauren James shone again with two fine goals as England put in their best performance of the Women's World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 on Tuesday and march into the last 16 as Group D winners. Alessia Russo gave the European champions the perfect start with a goal in the fourth minute and Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Soccer-Denmark overcome Haiti 2-0 to reach World Cup knockouts

Denmark captain Pernille Harder converted a first-half penalty to register her maiden Women's World Cup goal, setting up a 2-0 victory over Haiti on Tuesday and a spot for her side in the last 16. The result ends a long drought for the Danes, who last advanced to the knockout stage in 1995. After defeating China 6-1, England topped Group D and face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday, while runners-up Denmark meet Australia in Sydney.

Soccer-US stumble into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal

The United States reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, surviving a late onslaught from the tournament debutants to keep their title defence alive at Eden Park. The four-times champions were playing with everything on the line but spurned several chances to find the net and the addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around against a physical Portugal defence.

Soccer-Heartbroken Portugal exit World Cup with heads held high

Only the woodwork stood between Portugal and soccer immortality at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, but manager Francisco Neto said he was still proud of his players who exit the tournament after their goalless draw with the United States.

The four-times winners U.S. reached the knockout stages after holding off the debutants, as they spurned several chances to score at Auckland's Eden Park.

MLB roundup: Bullpen guides Reds past Cubs

Joey Votto, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson each had two hits and an RBI and six Cincinnati relievers held the Chicago Cubs to one run over 5 2/3 innings of the Reds' 6-5 road victory Monday night. Luke Maile added a two-run double for the National League Central-leading Reds, who scored three times each in the second and third innings, then hung on for their ninth win in 12 games.

