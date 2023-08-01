Financial assistance provided for training Paralympic, women, deaf, specially-abled sportspersons across India: Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said in Lok Sabha on Friday that the centre runs various all-inclusive schemes that help in the promotion of sports throughout the country regardless of gender or section of society. "The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports runs various schemes for the promotion of sports across the country which are gender-neutral and cater to all sections equally including that of women and marginalized sportspersons in the country," said a press release from the ministry detailing Thakur's response in the parliament.

These schemes include (i) Khelo India Scheme; (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs); (iii) Special Awards to winners in International sports events and their coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards, Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons; (v) National Sports Development Fund; (vi) Sports Training centres run through Sports Authority of India (SAI). Details of these schemes are available in the public domain on the website of the Ministry. Under the Khelo India scheme, there is a dedicated sub-component of "Sports for women" wherein emphasis is laid on such sports disciplines where there is less participation of women. Under this component, Khelo India Women's leagues are being organized, and exclusive for women sports persons competitions have been organized in 14 sports disciplines with a total participation of 23,963.

To promote sports among differently-abled sportspersons, a dedicated centre has been established under the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Scheme at SAI Regional Centre, Gandhinagar for Para Sports. The centre is operational in the discipline of Athletics, Badminton, Fencing, Swimming, Power Lifting & Table Tennis (Para Sports). Further, all SAI Stadiums and training centres have been made differently-abled-friendly. At present, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), All India Sports Council for Deaf (AISCD) and Special Olympic Bharat (SOB) are being provided with financial assistance towards the training of athletes, including requisite facilities for their preparations which include food supplements, equipment support, state-of-the-art infrastructure, lodging, travelling facilities, services of reputed Indian and foreign coaches/supporting staff, sports kit etc.

For training abroad and participating in international competitions in India and abroad through the scheme of Assistance to NSFs, a budget is approved for each NSF through an Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC). The details of funds provided to the PCI, AISCD and SOB through ACTC during the last 4 Financial Years (FYs) and the current year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)