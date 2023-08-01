Soccer-Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mane has joined Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Saudis paid 40 million euros ($43.85 million) for the 31-year-old who had two more years left on his Bayern contract.

