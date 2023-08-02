Left Menu

Soccer-Revolution head coach Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks

New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending an MLS review into allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate" remarks, Major League Soccer said on Tuesday. Arena, 71, is the most successful coach in the league's history, having won a record five MLS Cups, including the first one ever in 1996 while at the helm of D.C. United.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 00:40 IST
Soccer-Revolution head coach Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks

New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending an MLS review into allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate" remarks, Major League Soccer said on Tuesday.

Arena, 71, is the most successful coach in the league's history, having won a record five MLS Cups, including the first one ever in 1996 while at the helm of D.C. United. The Revolution said it suspended Arena due to the MLS investigation into the matter.

"The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the league and fully cooperating with its investigation," the Revolution said in a statement. Arena could not immediately be reached for comment.

The New York native has twice coached the U.S. men's national team including at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup and led the team to three Gold Cup titles. He joined the Revolution in 2019 and in his first four seasons with the club they made three playoff appearances.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023