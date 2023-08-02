Left Menu

Soccer-Monaco sign Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

AS Monaco have signed Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu from English second-tier side Southampton on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday. Local media reported that the Ligue 1 side paid Saints about 15 million euros ($16.53 million) for the 24-year-old. Salisu joined Southampton in August 2020 from Real Valladolid.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 03:48 IST
Salisu joined Southampton in August 2020 from Real Valladolid. He made nearly 70 Premier League appearances before Southampton were relegated last season. Salisu made his Ghana debut in September 2022 in a 3–0 friendly defeat by Brazil.

He was then called up by manager Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he started all three group games, scoring in Ghana's only victory over South Korea. Monaco finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season, missing out on the European places.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

