Golf-Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director

Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a sixth player director, the U.S-based circuit said on Tuesday in a bid to restore players' trust in leadership following the deal it announced in June with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour that promises to give players more say in future decisions, will see 15-times major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson on the board.

Soccer-Marseille sign Senegal's Ndiaye from Sheffield United

Senegal midfielder Iliman Ndiaye has joined his boyhood club Olympique de Marseille from newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. Since joining United in 2019 he has played 88 games, scoring 22 goals. Ndiaye was a major cog in last season's promotion campaign in which he made 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

Soccer-France, Brazil resume hunt for World Cup knockout spot

France are in a commanding position to reach the Women's World Cup knockout round before they face Panama on Wednesday but Brazil's hopes hang in the balance, with the South Americans needing a win over Jamaica to guarantee a last 16 spot. Group F leaders France ignited their campaign with a 2-1 win over Brazil at the weekend after struggling to a goalless draw against Jamaica in their opener. They need only a point in Sydney to reach the knockouts for a fourth straight World Cup.

Soccer-Monaco sign Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

AS Monaco have signed Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu from English second-tier side Southampton on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday. Local media reported that the Ligue 1 side paid Saints about 15 million euros ($16.53 million) for the 24-year-old.

Women's World Cup roundup: Lauren James lifts England over China

Lauren James scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead England into the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup with a 6-1 shellacking of China on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia. China's Shuang Wang scored the only goal in defeat. China failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in a Women's World Cup.

Motor racing-Aston Martin will keep the upgrades coming

Aston Martin will keep the upgrades flowing after going into Formula One's August break with Fernando Alonso third in the championship behind Red Bull's dominant leader Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The team's form has tailed off since the opening races when they soared to second overall, from seventh in 2022, but team principal Mike Krack said there would be no easing off on development when the season re-starts.

Soccer-Harder 'hungry for more' as Denmark set their sights on Australia

Denmark's talismanic skipper Pernille Harder found the net three times in her side's 2-0 Women's World Cup Group D victory over Haiti on Tuesday but if there was any disappointment that two of those goals were disallowed the forward did not show it. The scoreline in Perth ensures, for the first time since 1995, Denmark's passage to the knockout stage where a date awaits in Sydney with co-hosts Australia on Monday.

Soccer-US stumble into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal

The United States reached the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, surviving a late onslaught from the tournament debutants to keep their title defence alive at Eden Park. The four-times champions were playing with everything on the line but spurned several chances to find the net and the addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around against a physical Portugal defence.

Soccer-Revolution head coach Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks

New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending an MLS review into allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate" remarks, Major League Soccer said on Tuesday. Arena, 71, is the most successful coach in the league's history, having won a record five MLS Cups, including the first one ever in 1996 while at the helm of D.C. United.

Soccer-Senegal's Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mane has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions, both clubs said on Tuesday. Mane has signed a four-year contract, Al-Nassr added on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

