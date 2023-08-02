Some days we wake up as best team in world, some days....: WI skipper Hope on series loss against India 

Following a series lost by 2-1 against India, West Indies skipper Shai Hope on Wednesday described WI as a team which some days performs as the best team in the world and other days get completely "steamrolled". West Indies lost the third ODI match and the series decider against India by a huge margin of 200 runs. India sealed the series by 2-1 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

WI captain Hope said that 350 was a gettable total but today was not their day. "Hindsight is the best sight as I keep saying. We saw how the wicket was in the back end and I thought we restricted them well enough. We can look back and change many things but it is what it is. We didn't give them a challenge with the ball at the start. 350 was a gettable total on that wicket but today wasn't our day. Anytime you play, you gotta believe you can win. I keep stressing on that same thing - the consistency in attitude and the key is to get the guys together and turn some of these losses into wins. Some days we wake up and play like the best team in the world and some days we just get steamrolled," Hope said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing a huge total of 352, West Indies lose their first wicket early as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Brandon King on a duck in the first over. Mukesh again struck the wicket, he cleared up WI captain Shai Hope at 5. Shubman Gill took the catch at the slip. Suffering from Mukesh's class swing, West Indies were 17/3 after 7 overs.

West Indies continued to crumble as Shardul Thakur dismissed Romario Shepherd (8) on a bounce in the 14th over. Shepherd tried a pull shot but he found Unadkat in the deep backward square. Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph bounced back as they added 50–run partnership in 47 balls for the 9th wicket. However, their partnership came to an end after Thakur dismissed Joseph at 26 with a bouncer. Ishan Kishan caught Joseph in a failed pull shot.

Thakur picked the last wicket by clearing up Jayden Seales with an angled ball hitting the stumps. India won by a massive 200 runs in 35.3 overs. Earlier, The outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill followed by quickfire knocks from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya powered India to 351/5.

Gill scored the highest for India with 85 off 92 while Kishan played a fine knock of 77 runs. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya played a fiery unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 52 while Sanju Samson also smashed a vital 51 runs off 41 balls. Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets for West Indies, conceding 73 runs in his 10 overs spell. (ANI)

