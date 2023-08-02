Left Menu

Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:21 IST
Sadio Mane (Photo: Twitter/Al-Nassr). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has left Bayern Munich to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Nassr. The contract signed by Mane on Tuesday is valid until 2027.

Bayern Munich released an official statement to announce the departure of the winger which read, "Sadio Mane has agreed a move from FC Bayern to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old forward joined the German record champions from Liverpool a year ago." Jan-Christian Dreesen the CEO of Bayern Munich reflected on Mane's time at the club and said as quoted by club's official website, "We want to thank Sadio Mane for the past season. It certainly wasn't an easy year for him, getting injured just before the World Cup and being unable to take part in it with Senegal, who he'd previously led to a first triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification.

"Because of his long lay-off, he also couldn't have the impact at FC Bayern that we all and he himself had hoped for. That's why we came to the joint decision that he'll begin a new chapter in his career and make a new start at a different club. We wish him all the best and lots of success for the challenges ahead at Al Nassr," Dreesen addded. Mane ended his time in Germany after making a total of 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year won the Bundesliga title as well as the German Supercup after spending a season in Munich. Mane had a rough patch since he made a switch from Liverpool to Bayern Munich. He made 18 Bundesliga starts in his debut season for the club, scoring seven goals and providing five assists during that period.Instead of making headlines for his goal-scoring prowess, Mane ended up being in the limelight for a clash with his teammate Leroy Sane. The German international was allegedly punched by the former Liverpool star.

Mane will be keen to reignite his career in the SPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

