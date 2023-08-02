Sports News Roundup: Golf-Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director; Soccer-France, Brazil resume hunt for World Cup knockout spot and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director

Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a sixth player director, the U.S-based circuit said on Tuesday in a bid to restore players' trust in leadership following the deal it announced in June with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour that promises to give players more say in future decisions, will see 15-times major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson on the board.

Soccer-France, Brazil resume hunt for World Cup knockout spot

France are in a commanding position to reach the Women's World Cup knockout round before they face Panama on Wednesday but Brazil's hopes hang in the balance, with the South Americans needing a win over Jamaica to guarantee a last 16 spot. Group F leaders France ignited their campaign with a 2-1 win over Brazil at the weekend after struggling to a goalless draw against Jamaica in their opener. They need only a point in Sydney to reach the knockouts for a fourth straight World Cup.

WTA roundup: Jennifer Brady returns with win in Washington

After nearly two full years away, 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady played her first competitive match and dominated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Tuesday in Washington. Brady, a 28-year-old from Harrisburg, Pa., was sidelined by knee and foot injuries since the summer of 2021. Back at full strength, she needed just 68 minutes to beat Kalinina, ranked No. 28 in the world, by winning a whopping 18 of 20 first-service points (90 percent) and converting six of nine break-point opportunities.

Soccer-Monaco sign Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

AS Monaco have signed Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu from English second-tier side Southampton on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday. Local media reported that the Ligue 1 side paid Saints about 15 million euros ($16.53 million) for the 24-year-old.

Soccer-'We just have to get better': US regroup after World Cup close call

The United States must up their level across the board as they likely face a lethal round-of-16 opponent at the Women's World Cup, having just barely kept their title defence alive after a breathtaking scare in Tuesday's final group-stage hurdle. The five-inch-wide (12.7 cm) aluminium goalpost was all that separated the Americans from utter disaster on Tuesday, as a stoppage-time shot from Portugal forward Ana Capeta ricocheted off the post.

Soccer-Hegering fit for Germany's crunch South Korea clash

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was not about to reveal her starting line-up for Germany's final Women's World Cup group match against South Korea on Wednesday but did confirm that centre half Marina Hegering was fit to play. Hegering missed the opening 6-0 thrashing of Morocco and the 2-1 loss to Colombia on Sunday because of an ankle injury and her return will be welcome for a team that has been beset by injuries to defenders.

Women's World Cup roundup: Lauren James lifts England over China

Lauren James scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead England into the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup with a 6-1 shellacking of China on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia. China's Shuang Wang scored the only goal in defeat. China failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in a Women's World Cup.

Soccer-Klopp complains about Saudi transfer deadline, dismisses Mbappe links

Juergen Klopp urged world soccer governing body FIFA to look into Saudi Arabia's transfer window closing three weeks after Europe's, with the Liverpool boss fearing major European leagues will lose more players without being able to replace them. The Premier League's transfer window closes on Sept. 1, the deadline for most of Europe's top leagues, but Saudi Pro League clubs can sign players until Sept. 20.

Soccer-Revolution head coach Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks

New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending an MLS review into allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate" remarks, Major League Soccer said on Tuesday. Arena, 71, is the most successful coach in the league's history, having won a record five MLS Cups, including the first one ever in 1996 while at the helm of D.C. United.

Soccer-Senegal's Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mane has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions, both clubs said on Tuesday. Mane has signed a four-year contract, Al-Nassr added on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

