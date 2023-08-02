GT20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances

In yet another day of exciting cricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories. The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 128 with six wickets and 11 balls remaining. The Jaguars were exemplary with the ball and brilliant knocks by Litton Das and skipper Iftikhar Ahmed made sure they coasted home. In the second encounter of the day, Reuben Trumpelmann and Mohammad Rizwan delivered match-winning performances to ensure the Vancouver Knights defeated the Montreal Tigers with 9 wickets and 31 balls remaining.

Surrey Jaguars won the toss and put the Brampton Wolves into bat first. Ammar Khalid bowled exceedingly well to dent the top order, scalping Usman Khan (13) and Aaron Johnson (14) early in the innings. At the end of the powerplay the Wolves were precariously placed at 34/2. Hussain Talah (1) and Mark Chapman (14) departed soon after, pushing them further back. Colin De Grandhomme (34) worked hard to repair the innings, while Nitish Kumar (14) and Rizwan Cheema (8) fell round him, but De Grandhomme lost his wicket trying to accelerate the run rate. With wickets falling at regular intervals the Wolves struggled to build partnerships and finished at a low total of 128/9. In response Jaguars lost early wickets with the top order of Mohammed Harris (9), Jatinder Singh (5) and Pargat Singh (0) falling within the powerplay. Litton Das (59) and Iftikhar Ahmed (38) constructed an all-important partnership of 99 runs, to put the Jaguars in a very commanding position. The duo pierced the gaps at will to keep the scoreboard ticking over. After Litton Das' dismissal, Ayaan Khan (7) joined skipper Iftikhar Ahmed to see the Jaguars comfortably home, finishing at 132/4.

The second match of the day began with the Montreal Tigers being asked to set a target. The Tigers had a disastrous start to their innings, struggling to cope with the Vancouver Knights' bowling attack. The loss of Chris Lynn (0) in the first over set the tone for Dilpreet Singh (14), Sherfane Rutherford (1), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (0) to follow soon after. At the end of the powerplay the Tigers were struggling at 29/4. Opener, Muhammed Waseem (24) continued his good form from the previous innings, cracking five boundaries but eventually departed in the 10th over. Dipendra Singh Airee (24) and Andre Russell (12) looked to be on the verge of a threatening partnership but both batters were soon back in the dressing room. Reuben Trumpelmann had a dream spell, along with Junaid Siddique, they picked up three wickets each and ran through the middle and lower order, forcing the Tigers to bundle out at 99/10. In response, the Vancouver Knights chase was derailed early with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (4). However, Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Corbin Bosch (28) batted with supreme composure to ensure the Vancouver Knights reached their target, finishing at 103/1. Both batters were in great form and looked untroubled for the majority of their innings. (ANI)

