Success of inaugural T20 Cup has increased talent pool ahead of domestic season: PCA secretary

Punjab Cricket Association secretary Dilsher Khanna on Wednesday said the success of the inaugural Shere-E-Punjab T20 Cup has made the game stronger in the state ahead of the domestic season. The 18-day Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), provided an ideal opportunity to the state's cricketers to showcase their talent.

The final between Agri Kings Knights and BLV Blasters on July 30 saw over 10,000 fans cheering the teams from the PCA stadium stands. BLV Blasters beat Agri Kings Knights by seven wickets to lift the championship trophy and pocket a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Star Punjab cricketers including Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Trident Stallions), Sanvir Singh (JK Super Strikers), Mandeep Singh (Royals Phantoms), Siddharth Kaul (Hampton Falcons), Baltej Singh (Agri Kings Knights) and Mayank Markandey (BLV Blasters) captained the six teams respectively. PCA secretary Khanna said they wanted to provide a platform to the young players, on the lines of the leagues organised by fellow BCCI units including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. ''We got full support and encouragement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah to organise the PCA T20 Cup. Our chief advisor and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also showed great interest in this initiative. We saw some of the best brands of cricket in the tournament. We can see some youngsters emerging and showing their potential. ''This will help our selectors a lot in selecting the teams for the upcoming domestic season,'' said Khanna.

