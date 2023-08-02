Left Menu

Kgatlana scores late to send South Africa into the last 16 over Italy at the Women's World Cup

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 02-08-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:56 IST
Kgatlana scores late to send South Africa into the last 16 over Italy at the Women's World Cup
Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time Wednesday to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy and send it into the knockout rounds of a Women's World Cup for the first time.

On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hilda Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso equalized with her second goal of the match from a Cristiana Girelli corner, briefly denting South African hopes.

A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds.

Instead, South Africa will play Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday. Sweden finished atop Group G after beating Argentina 1-0 and will next play the defending champion U.S. team.

