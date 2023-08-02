Left Menu

"He's having really good impact on my career": Diogo Dalot on Manager Ten Hag's impact

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot insists that manager Erik Ten Hag has had a massive impact on his development. 

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:07 IST
Diogo Dalot (Photo: Twitter/Diogo Dalot). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot insists that manager Erik Ten Hag has had a massive impact on his development. The 24-year-old is set to begin his latest season as a United player, with the 2023/24 campaign set to commence in mid-August.

Dalot, who featured during Tour 2023 against Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, surpassed 100 appearances as a United player. With his eyes now set on the opening game of the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14, Dalot hailed Ten Hag for the influence he has had over his progress.

''He's been having a really good impact on my career, especially since he came in, he gives me a lot of confidence,'' Dalot told club media. "The way that he wants to play suits the way that I want to play football, as well, and it's been a pleasure to work with him, he is a very demanding manager. He pays attention to the details and I like that. It's been a joy to play and be coached by him," Dalot added.

Dalot further went on to reflect on the expectations that have been mounting on him after his recent displays. The Portuguese has certainly notched up his attacking abilities. He featured on the scoresheet in United's pre-season game against Dortmund. He is looking to now reflect himself on the pitch.

''Like I've said before, the full-back position has been becoming a little bit more of an important role nowadays,'' he added. ''I think in today's game the inverted full-backs are a little bit more involved and more coaches are trying that in the game. We have to just adapt, as you can see full-backs are now going forward a lot more than in past years," Dalot signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

