Left Menu

"It was a bit of a gamble," says Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll after Belgian GP

In the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll finished in the ninth position. In a recent interview while talking about the race, Stroll said that it was a bit of a gamble.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:21 IST
"It was a bit of a gamble," says Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll after Belgian GP
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll (Twitter: Photo/lance_stroll). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll finished in the ninth position. In a recent interview while talking about the race, Stroll said that it was a bit of a gamble. Lance Stroll made it double points finish with a run to ninth, having beaten AlphaTauri rival Yuki Tsunoda to the chequered flag by just under a second.

According to the Formula 1 website Lance Stroll said, "It was a bit of a gamble – if the rain had been heavy enough, we could have saved ourselves the extra stop – but in hindsight two stops were probably the better strategy. The last stages of the race became about managing the soft tyre, so I didn't really have the grip to defend when Esteban [Ocon] was closing in." He added, "We've had a mixed start to the season and I think we know there's some work to do as we head into the second half. That being said, it's been a huge step up from last year and I know the team is motivated to keep pushing for more."

The Canadian said, "It was good to pick up a couple of points, especially at a circuit where we haven't been particularly strong this weekend." While concluding he said, "We made the decision to go for a long first stint on the medium tyres because we could see some rain coming on the radar. The rain did come in some areas of the track, but it was drivable without needing intermediates, so we boxed for the soft tyre." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023