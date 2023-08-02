Left Menu

Inaugural Formula E race in India made economic impact of nearly Rs 700 crore: report

My team at Formula E is working incredibly hard to secure the commitments necessary that would enable us to return next season and deliver an even bigger event, with greater economic impact.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:27 IST
Inaugural Formula E race in India made economic impact of nearly Rs 700 crore: report
  • Country:
  • India

Formula E's first-ever race in India, held in February earlier this year, made an economic impact of nearly Rs 700 crore, according to a report.

The economic study conducted by Nielsen Sports Analysis calculated an USD 83.7 million (Rs 693 crore approximately) uplift to Hyderabad's economy as a result of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's debut race in Hyderabad on February 11.

More than 31,000 people attended or supported the race event, with the majority (59 per cent) coming from outside of Hyderabad and generating significant inward investment into the local economy, a Formula E press release said.

Formula E's only double champion Jean-Éric Vergne won the highly competitive race, which was watched live in more than 150 countries around the world.

However, Hyderabad is not part of the provisional calendar for next year. Formula E along with local promoters Telangana government and Greenko is keen to bring the race back to Hyderabad in 2024.

''The first Formula E race in India delivered thrilling entertainment for attending fans and viewers tuning in around the world while making a hugely positive impact on Hyderabad's local and regional economy. ''My team at Formula E is working incredibly hard to secure the commitments necessary that would enable us to return next season and deliver an even bigger event, with greater economic impact. I'm hopeful this will happen and we will race in Hyderabad in early 2024," said Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo in a statement.

Formula E was not happy with the organisers scampering to finish work around Hyderabad Street Circuit a day before the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023