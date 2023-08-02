Left Menu

BCCI invites tender for media rights for international, domestic matches

The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:01 IST
BCCI invites tender for media rights for international, domestic matches
BCCI logo. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the release of Invitation to Tender for Media Rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches. "Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Media Rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches," said a statement from the governing body of the sport in India.

The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to bccimediarights2023@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023