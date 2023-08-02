Left Menu

Jamaica holds Brazil 0-0 to advance to FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 knockout round for the first time

Brazil recorded six shots on target but struggled to threaten Jamaicas goal as Jamaicas organized defence stifled the team throughout the game.A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in stoppage time represented Brazils closest chance of scoring the winning goal.

Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw Wednesday and advanced to the pre-quarters of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.

After conceding 12 goals in its Women's World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Jamaica in consecutive games to book an improbable place in the tournament's knockout stage.

It's the first time since 1995 that Brazil has failed to advance out of the group stage.

In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament. These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its federation. Nearly USD 100,000 was raised for the team through two fundraisers.

After opening the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Panama, Brazil failed to get the victory it needed to extend the great Marta's sixth and last World Cup campaign.

KEY MOMENTS With Marta starting the match for the first time in the group stage, Brazil maintained possession for most of the first half but struggled to test Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

The second half saw Brazil lift the tempo as the team chased the goal needed to advance. Brazil recorded six shots on target but struggled to threaten Jamaica's goal as Jamaica's organized defence stifled the team throughout the game.

A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in stoppage time represented Brazil's closest chance of scoring the winning goal.

WHY IT MATTERS With the draw, the Reggae Girlz advance to the pre-quarters in their second Women's World Cup. The team made its debut in 2019 but lost all three group-stage matches, including a 3-0 loss to Brazil. This time, Jamaica finishes unbeaten in Group F.

Brazil's loss means it is eliminated from the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995. With the exit from the tournament, Marta has played her final World Cup match after announcing her plan to retire prior to the tournament. She bids farewell to the game's biggest stage as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.

WHAT'S NEXT Jamaica advances to play the winner of Group H next week in Adelaide, South Australia. Brazil's tournament comes to a disappointing end.

