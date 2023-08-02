Odisha FC sign ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
Odisha FC on Wednesday completed the transfer of Indian Super League-winning Mohun Bagan midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring 'Puitea' on a three-year deal, for a club-record transfer fee.
The Mizoram-born midfielder kickstarted his career with Bethlehem Vengthlam before securing a move to the DSK Shivajians Academy.
Puitea was awarded the ''Best Midfielder'' in the Mizoram Premier League for the 2015-16 season.
In 2017, Northeast United FC secured his services on a three-year deal but was loaned out to Aizawl FC for the entirety of the season.
Puitea quickly became a mainstay for Aizawl as he finished the season with a goal to his name.
Eventually, he returned to the Highlanders the following season and debuted against the Gaurs. Puitea made a total of 29 appearances for NEUFC.
A move to Kerala Blasters was on the cards for Puitea where he inked a three-year deal with the club.
He made his debut and announced himself by scoring his first ISL goal against Bengaluru FC after coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute.
The midfielder was pivotal for the Blasters reaching the ISL final, forming a solid partnership with Jeakson Singh.
Puitea joins the Kalinga Warriors on the back of winning the ISL 2022-23 with ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) beating BFC in the finals.
