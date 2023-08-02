Left Menu

Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society partners with AIFF to promote football at grass root level

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:50 IST
Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society partners with AIFF to promote football at grass root level
AIFF logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time ever, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) has collaborated with All India Football Federation (AIFF) to promote football at grass root level.  As part of this MoU, from this edition onwards, a Subroto XI team will be formed in Junior Boys (U-17) category.  The team will participate in AIFF Youth Competition from the 2023-24 season.  Further, clubs from ISL, I-League and IWL will pick up players from Subroto Cup to represent their teams.  This will help the players to showcase their talents at National level.  AIFF will also promote the Subroto Cup through their annual media plan and calendar.  In order to prevent age fraud in the competition, SMSES will conduct age determination tests using experts.  To update and educate coaches, an education workshop will be undertaken by AIFF for coaches of final round teams at Delhi and Bengaluru. 

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Alok Sharma, VM VSM, ACAS (Org & Cer) as member, SMSES and Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF in a formal function held at Air Force Station, New Delhi. Both the dignitaries expressed happiness at the partnership and were confident of rich dividends for national football in the times to come.

Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) conducts the prestigious Subroto Cup International Football Tournament annually since 1960, under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board. This is a unique football tournament wherein school teams from all states starting from grass-root level vie for top honours in football in the country in three categories viz, Sub-junior Boys (U-14), Junior Boys (U-17) and Junior Girls (U-17). 

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023