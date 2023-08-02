Left Menu

Subroto XI boys and girls'' teams to get direct entry in AIFF youth leagues across age groups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:33 IST
Subroto XI boys and girls'' teams to get direct entry in AIFF youth leagues across age groups
  • Country:
  • India

The boys' and girls' teams consisting best players selected from the Subroto Cup football tournament — the country's premier school-level competition — will now feature at the AIFF Youth Leagues across age groups, from the 2023-24 season onwards.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) — the organisers of the tournament — selected players will also be invited to attend respective age-group national camps after an assessment.

''This MoU will see the SMSES field a Subroto XI team in the AIFF's youth competitions, which will be formed by scouting the best players across the various age categories of the Subroto Cup,'' a release from the AIFF said.

The players will be picked by a four-member selection committee. The SMSES and Sports Authority of India will nominate a member each while the AIFF will provide two.

''The selection committee shall be responsible for identifying the top players and thereafter called up to the Subroto XI team of their respective categories. ''The AIFF, for its part, will allow the Subroto XI direct entry into the AIFF Youth Leagues for both boys and girls across various age categories from the 2023-24 season onwards,'' the release added.

Subroto Cup is currently being held in two age groups of U-14 and U-17.

The AIFF said the players scouted from the Subroto Cup across various age categories will also be assessed using an IT-assisted Talent Development Scheme, and then will be invited to attend national team training camps of their respective age categories. ''The AIFF will also notify the ISL, I-League, and IWL clubs to depute their scouts once the match schedule for the Subroto Cup is provided,'' it said.

Twenty five players will also be identified by the selection committee from each of the U-17 boys' and girls' categories for a one-time cash scholarship of Rs 25,000 each. The same award for the sub-junior (U-14) category will be Rs 15,000 each.

The MoU will also see various marketing collaborations between the AIFF and the SMSES for the Subroto Cup, with the tournament to be broadcast in a better way.

The AIFF will also assist the SMSES in age detection of the players in the Subroto Cup via the TW3 method from the 2023-24 season onwards. Dedicated coach education programmes will also be undertaken for coaches of the teams in the final rounds.

Following the completion of the tournament, the AIFF will also identify the 'D' License coaches from the final round teams and devise a suitable plan to upskill them to the AIFF 'C' License.

"(with this collaboration) the schools will be much more integrated into the competitive football structure in India. This collaboration will bring a lot of positive changes in the organisation and overall impact of the Subroto Cup, which will make a big change in the youth football ecosystem,'' AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said.

"It will encourage more schoolgirls to be a part of football and also help us scout new talents from Subroto Cup, which would further motivate more schoolchildren to be a part of the game.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023