Soccer-Lyon sign France forward Diani on four-year deal

Diani, the leading scorer in the French top flight in the 2022-23 season with 17 goals, joined PSG in 2017 from Paris FC. She helped PSG to win the league title in 2021 and two French Cups, in 2018 and 2022, and has scored more than 90 goals in nearly 170 games in all competitions in the past six years.

Olympique Lyonnais have signed France forward Kadidiatou Diani on a four-year contract, the Division 1 Feminine club said on Wednesday, after the player's contract with rivals Paris St Germain expired at the end of June. Diani, the leading scorer in the French top flight in the 2022-23 season with 17 goals, joined PSG in 2017 from Paris FC.

She helped PSG to win the league title in 2021 and two French Cups, in 2018 and 2022, and has scored more than 90 goals in nearly 170 games in all competitions in the past six years. The 28-year-old, currently with the French national team at the Women's World Cup, netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama and into the last 16 on Wednesday.

She scored on her France debut in November 2014 in a 2-1 friendly win over New Zealand and has earned nearly 90 caps and scored more than 30 goals since then.

