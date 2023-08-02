Left Menu

Pakistan captain Bhutta looking to motivate team for big tests ahead

Having failed to qualify for the FIH World Cup earlier this year, Pakistan will see the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as an opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.However, Bhutta said the enormity of the target has not added any extra dollop of pressure on the Pakistan players.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:05 IST
Pakistan captain Bhutta looking to motivate team for big tests ahead
  • Country:
  • India

Unfazed by the responsibility of leading the team in the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said on Wednesday that he was geared up to motivate the team to do well in the important tournament. Bhutta is the senior-most player in this young Pakistan side, and he said his task would be to ensure optimum performance from his players. ''Of course, there is an extra responsibility as a skipper. Since the team is quite young, I have a job to get the team together and motivate it. So, hopefully, I can make them perform to their fullest and motivate them to put their everything for this event as well as for the Asian Games,'' Bhutta told PTI. Having failed to qualify for the FIH World Cup earlier this year, Pakistan will see the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as an opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, Bhutta said the enormity of the target has not added any extra dollop of pressure on the Pakistan players. ''I don't think so (that there is any extra pressure). If we don't qualify for a big event like the World Cup, of course, it's sad, as we lose out on playing quite some matches, which in turn affects our rankings.'' ''All we need to think about is performing on a match-by-match basis. If we perform, we can qualify for the Olympics and playing the matches there will allow us to better our rankings and improve the quality of our hockey,'' he said. ''Even India won an Olympic medal after 40 years. It's a long process. So, hopefully, we can put on a good show here and in China and fight for a medal in Paris next year,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023