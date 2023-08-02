Sports News Roundup: Tella seems focused on Saints despite Clarets' freedom campaign; Olazabal named Team Europe's fourth Ryder Cup vice-captain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Women's World Cup roundup: South Africa, Jamaica advance to Round of 16

Two minutes into stoppage time, Thembi Kgatlana stunned Italy with a game-winner for South Africa in a 3-2 victory that pushed her team into the Round of 16 for the first time at the Women's World Cup. Kgatlana's score in the box off a pass from Hildah Magaia answered a game-tying goal in the 74th minute in Group G action in Wellington, New Zealand.

Soccer-Tella seems focused on Saints despite Clarets' freedom campaign

Coveted striker Nathan Tella seemed only to be thinking about his Southampton future on Wednesday, while a bizarre campaign to reunite him with Burnley continued on social media. While on loan, the 24-year-old winger led Burnley to Premier League promotion last season with a club-high 17 league goals. His parent club Southampton went the other way, dropping into the second-tier Championship at the end of a dismal campaign.

Golf-Olazabal named Team Europe's fourth Ryder Cup vice-captain

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has named Jose Maria Olazabal as his fourth vice-captain for next month's Ryder Cup at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the team announced on Wednesday. Olazabal, who played for Europe from 1987-2006, was also vice-captain in 2008, 2010 and 2014 and joins Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Italian Edoardo Molinari, who were announced as vice-captains earlier.

Soccer-Clinical Sweden top Group G after 2-0 win over Argentina

A much-changed Sweden side reached the Women's World Cup last 16 with a perfect record after Rebecka Blomqvist's second-half header and substitute Elin Rubensson's 90th-minute penalty helped them beat Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday. Blomqvist met Sofia Jakobsson's cross with a fantastic header in the 66th minute to put the third-ranked Swedes firmly on course to advance as Group G winners, with Rubensson sealing the win with a superbly taken spot kick.

Soccer-Italian keeper Buffon hangs up his gloves after 28 years

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez no-hits Guardians

Framber Valdez tossed his first career no-hitter and faced the minimum 27 batters as the Houston Astros made a pair of third-inning runs stand in a 2-0 victory over the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Valdez (9-7) was masterful from the onset in his 93-pitch gem. The 29-year-old lefty retired the first 12 batters he faced, six via strikeout, before surrendering a leadoff walk to Oscar Gonzalez in the top of the fifth inning. That frame ended with a ground-ball double play.

Soccer-Brazil's Dani Alves formally indicted for sexual assault in Spain

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December, and his lawyer said the player would not slow the process down by appealing against the indictment. The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.

Soccer-Defender Colwill signs long-term deal with Chelsea

Defender Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea with an option of another year, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Southampton-born player came through the academy ranks at Chelsea, joining the club at the age of eight, before being sent on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2022–23 season.

Soccer-Diani's hat-trick lifts France 6-3 over Panama and into last 16

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama on Wednesday and into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup. Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, fifth-ranked France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Soccer-Plucky Jamaica dump Brazil on way to World Cup knock-outs

A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995. Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)