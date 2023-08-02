Left Menu

KL Rahul likely to miss Asia Cup, World Cup could be touch and go for Shreyas Iyer

But BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup, a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.In case of Iyer, he has also started skills training but World Cup for him will be touch and go if Indian management thinks of putting a 100 percent fit Iyer back on the park.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:35 IST
Senior batter KL Rahul in all likelihood will miss the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka as he will take more time to recover from his hamstring injury while it could be a touch and go for another star Shreyas Iyer as far as his participation in the World Cup is concerned.

Rahul had undergone a thigh surgery while Iyer had a surgery on his lower back to cure stress fracture.

The last BCCI update didn't specify their date of return of the duo as they were seen slowly building on their workload as far as 'Return to Play' is concerned.

''It is unlikely that both Rahul and Shreyas would be match fit for 50-over cricket and that too in humid conditions in Sri Lanka. But BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

''In case of Iyer, he has also started skills training but World Cup for him will be touch and go if Indian management thinks of putting a 100 percent fit Iyer back on the park. T20 is an easier vehicle for comeback unlike 50-over cricket. We are keeping fingers crossed,'' the source added.

Rahul has already started his keeping drills. But keeping for 50 overs with recovering hamstring will be a bit too much, considering India's Asia Cup campaign starts early next month.

Rahul's fitness is very important in larger context as he will also bat at No.5 and is expected to play a big role in the middle overs.

The Indian team management is desperate to have at least one of the two fit and available for the World Cup.

