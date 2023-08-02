Anurag Thakur registers as first participant for Delhi Half Marathon 2023

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has registered as the first participant for the Delhi Half Marathon. Procam International, which holds distance running events, on Wednesday, announced the opening of registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label Race, set to be held on October 15, 2023. The registrations for the physical and virtual races of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will commence on Thursday, August 3, 2023, 7 am IST onwards at https://vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in/.

Thakur said he was happy to register for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. “I am looking forward to witness thousands of people participating in the event,” he said.

Touted as one of the fastest Half Marathons in the world, the USD 268,000 prize money event, will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The best athletes from across the world will compete alongside India’s elite and amateur runners in the heart of the capital, a release said on Wednesday. In its second year of the association, Vedanta, the globally diversified natural resources company, has stamped its presence in mass-participation sports and will continue to strengthen its association, the release said.

Registration for all physical race categories — Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (Approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx.2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) — will commence on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:00 AM and stay open until 11:59 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier. To encourage women’s participation in half marathon, there are a limited number of running places reserved for those applicants who are unable to submit a timing certificate or do not fall within the timings mentioned on the event website.

Delhi Half-Marathon Virtual Run: Participants from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of the Delhi Half-Marathon and run as one with the event via its app. The virtual race categories are Half Marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 km). Registration for the same commences on August 3, 2023, at 7:00 am and will stay open until 11:59 pm on October 11, 2023. (ANI)

