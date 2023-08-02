Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery

Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by American Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January and has not played a tournament since April.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu made her return to the practice court on Wednesday for the first time since she underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May. In a video posted on Instagram, the 20-year-old Briton could be seen training with compatriot Kyle Edmund.

"August 2nd, the fun part. First time back on court," she wrote. Since her fairy-tale run to the U.S. Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, Raducanu has faced challenges with her form and fitness.

She missed the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments this year while she recovered from surgery and is unlikely to be fit for this year's U.S. Open which begins on Aug. 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

