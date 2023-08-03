Left Menu

Doping-Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation

However, Berry failed to obtain a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the medication. Berry's 16-month ban was backdated to April 28, the date her provisional suspension was imposed, ruling her out of this month's world athletics championships in Budapest.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 00:21 IST
Doping-Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation

American hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry, a two-time Olympian and a Pan Am Games gold medallist, has been given a 16-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday. It is the second doping ban within a 10-year period for Berry, who was a member of the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams.

Berry's violation resulted from her use of a topical medication containing the diuretic and masking agent spironolactone for which she had a prescription. However, Berry failed to obtain a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the medication.

Berry's 16-month ban was backdated to April 28, the date her provisional suspension was imposed, ruling her out of this month's world athletics championships in Budapest. The 34-year-old hammer thrower was also in the spotlight at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima where she won the gold medal and raised her fist on the podium as the U.S. national anthem played, to bring attention to social issues back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023