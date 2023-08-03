Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu made her return to the practice court on Wednesday for the first time since she underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May. In a video posted on Instagram, the 20-year-old Briton could be seen training with compatriot Kyle Edmund.

Women's World Cup roundup: South Africa, Jamaica advance to Round of 16

Two minutes into stoppage time, Thembi Kgatlana stunned Italy with a game-winner for South Africa in a 3-2 victory that pushed her team into the Round of 16 for the first time at the Women's World Cup. Kgatlana's score in the box off a pass from Hildah Magaia answered a game-tying goal in the 74th minute in Group G action in Wellington, New Zealand.

Golf-Olazabal named Team Europe's fourth Ryder Cup vice-captain

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has named Jose Maria Olazabal as his fourth vice-captain for next month's Ryder Cup at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the team announced on Wednesday. Olazabal, who played for Europe from 1987-2006, was also vice-captain in 2008, 2010 and 2014 and joins Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Italian Edoardo Molinari, who were announced as vice-captains earlier.

Soccer-Italian keeper Buffon hangs up his gloves after 28 years

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

Soccer-Brazil's Dani Alves formally indicted for sexual assault in Spain

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December, and his lawyer said the player would not slow the process down by appealing against the indictment. The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.

Soccer-South Africa's joy at Women's World Cup win brings hope of change

South Africa's stunning 3-2 win over Italy at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday sparked celebrations at home and won presidential praise on the eve of the country's opening gambit in a bid to host the 2027 edition of the tournament. The victory, a first for the side at a World Cup finals, sealed their passage into the round of 16 where they will face Netherlands on Sunday, and could also have longer-term implications for the development of the game in the country.

Soccer-Defender Colwill signs long-term deal with Chelsea

Defender Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea with an option of another year, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Southampton-born player came through the academy ranks at Chelsea, joining the club at the age of eight, before being sent on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2022–23 season.

Soccer-Diani's hat-trick lifts France 6-3 over Panama and into last 16

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama on Wednesday and into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup. Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, fifth-ranked France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Soccer-Plucky Jamaica dump Brazil on way to World Cup knock-outs

A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995. Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Doping-Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation

American hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry, a two-time Olympian and a Pan Am Games gold medallist, has been given a 16-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday. It is the second doping ban within a 10-year period for Berry, who was a member of the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)