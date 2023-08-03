Left Menu

Former Philippines, Australia women's coach to take charge of the Perth men's A-League team

The Football Australia-led decision was made following an internal review into the womens national team, but no official or more detailed reason was given for his firing.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Philippines and Australia women's coach Alen Stajcic has been named as head coach of the A League men's Perth Glory on a three-year deal.

Stajcic led the Philippines at the ongoing Women's World Cup. Although the 46th-ranked Philippines didn't make it through to the round of 16, the team beat New Zealand 1-0 and were competitive in a 2-0 loss to world No. 20 Switzerland.

The Glory had been without a coach since Ruben Zadkovich stepped aside in June. The club experienced more problems last month when owner Tony Sage handed back his license amid financial problems. The club is still looking for a new owner.

Stajcic guided Australia to two women's Asian Cup finals, the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup, the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics and a highest-ever position of fourth in the FIFA world rankings.

He was fired as Matildas coach in 2019, just five months from the World Cup in France. The Football Australia-led decision was made following an internal review into the women's national team, but no official or more detailed reason was given for his firing.

