Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Somalia suspend athletics chair after runner takes 21 seconds to finish 100m; Tennis-Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Somalia suspend athletics chair after runner takes 21 seconds to finish 100m

Somalia's minister of youth and sports suspended the chairwoman of the country's athletics federation and is set to initiate legal action after a female sprinter took more than 21 seconds to complete the 100 metres at the World University Games. Nasra Abukar Ali lined up for the women's 100m at the student games in China but she finished dead last, more than 10 seconds behind the race winner who clocked 11.58 seconds.

Tennis-Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu made her return to the practice court on Wednesday for the first time since she underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May. In a video posted on Instagram, the 20-year-old Briton could be seen training with compatriot Kyle Edmund.

Women's World Cup roundup: South Africa, Jamaica advance to Round of 16

Two minutes into stoppage time, Thembi Kgatlana stunned Italy with a game-winner for South Africa in a 3-2 victory that pushed her team into the Round of 16 for the first time at the Women's World Cup. Kgatlana's score in the box off a pass from Hildah Magaia answered a game-tying goal in the 74th minute in Group G action in Wellington, New Zealand.

ATP roundup: Yosuke Watanuki records upset in Washington

Japan's Yosuke Watanuki prevailed in a wild first-set tiebreaker en route to a 7-6 (10), 7-6 (3) upset of No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday in a second-round match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. Watanuki jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set's tiebreaker, but Auger-Aliassime stormed back and eventually held leads of 5-4 and 9-8. But Watanuki held firm, and on his fifth set point, he was finally able to get past the Canadian.

Golf-Olazabal named Team Europe's fourth Ryder Cup vice-captain

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has named Jose Maria Olazabal as his fourth vice-captain for next month's Ryder Cup at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the team announced on Wednesday. Olazabal, who played for Europe from 1987-2006, was also vice-captain in 2008, 2010 and 2014 and joins Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Italian Edoardo Molinari, who were announced as vice-captains earlier.

Soccer-Italian keeper Buffon hangs up his gloves after 28 years

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

WTA roundup: Liudmila Samsonova continues D.C. title defense

Eighth-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova continued her title defense with a clean 6-1, 6-3 victory over Sorana Cirstea of Romania on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Samsonova won 25 of 29 (86 percent) first-service points as she continues her quest to earn back-to-back titles at the event, where she beat Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final a year ago.

Soccer-South Africa's joy at Women's World Cup win brings hope of change

South Africa’s stunning 3-2 win over Italy at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday sparked celebrations at home and won presidential praise on the eve of the country's opening gambit in a bid to host the 2027 edition of the tournament. The victory, a first for the side at a World Cup finals, sealed their passage into the round of 16 where they will face Netherlands on Sunday, and could also have longer-term implications for the development of the game in the country.

Soccer-Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando

Lionel Messi scored in his third consecutive match for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday as his Major League Soccer team moved into the final 16 of the Leagues Cup. Kickoff was delayed by 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, but once the match got under way, Messi took little time to settle down and opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Soccer-US approaching knockout stages as fresh start, says Horan

The United States are using their trip to the knockout stages to make a fresh start at the Women's World Cup, as the four-times champions try to shake off a frustrating group stage before facing formidable rivals Sweden. The Americans are going for an unprecedented third consecutive title but just squeezed into the round of 16 after being held to a draw by both the Netherlands and Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)