Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee, Pochettino refuses to blame pitch

The French forward went down clutching his leg after a challenge in the ninth minute of the 1-1 draw, but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to blame the state of the pitch, which was less than ideal following the concert. Nkunku, who was signed for close to 60 million pounds ($76.19 million), came off midway through the first half in discomfort and the 25-year-old was later seen with an ice-pack strapped to his knee.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 11:36 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee, Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chelsea's new signing Christopher Nkunku was substituted with a knee injury early in Wednesday's pre-season draw with Borussia Dortmund at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, which had hosted an Ed Sheeran concert at the weekend. The French forward went down clutching his leg after a challenge in the ninth minute of the 1-1 draw, but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to blame the state of the pitch, which was less than ideal following the concert.

Nkunku, who was signed for close to 60 million pounds ($76.19 million), came off midway through the first half in discomfort and the 25-year-old was later seen with an ice-pack strapped to his knee. "The doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue. He fell in the action which was maybe a penalty and he feels something in his knee, but we hope it is nothing big," Pochettino said.

"We hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him." The Soldier Field stadium has a capacity of 61,500 but a record 73,000 turned up for the concert which had fans on the pitch surrounding the stage.

"We took some risks because the pitch is not perfect. The facilities are used for a different sport and that is sometimes the risk of the tour," Pochettino said. "We won't blame the pitch for the injury though. For me, it was bad luck."

Marius Wolf scored for Dortmund but 19-year-old forward Mason Burstow equalised in the 89th minute for Chelsea as the London side finished their pre-season tour unbeaten. ($1 = 0.7875 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023