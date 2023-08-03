Left Menu

Soccer-Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray have signed German midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Thursday. Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season. They signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract earlier in July.

Galatasaray have signed German midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Thursday. Galatasaray said they would pay Leverkusen 3.7 million euros ($4.04 million), while Demirbay would earn one million euros per season.

The 30-year-old joined Leverkusen in 2019 from Hoffenheim, scoring 15 goals in nearly 150 games across all competitions. Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

They signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract earlier in July. Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal last month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract. ($1 = 0.9154 euros)

