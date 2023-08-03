Left Menu

"Need to take Max out of the equation," says Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff after Belgian GP

Mercedes had to settle for fourth and sixth at the end of an action-packed Sprint weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, with Lewis Hamilton almost 50 seconds adrift of race-winning Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, and George Russell more than a minute back.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:24 IST
"Need to take Max out of the equation," says Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff after Belgian GP
Toto Wolff (Source: Formula 1 Website). Image Credit: ANI

Mercedes had to settle for fourth and sixth at the end of an action-packed Sprint weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, with Lewis Hamilton almost 50 seconds adrift of race-winning Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, and George Russell more than a minute back. While Mercedes remain second in the constructors' standings with the double points finish, Wolff admitted to the Verstappen and Red Bull combination being significantly quicker, as he ponders how the Silver Arrows can make inroads.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Toto Wolff said, "You just need to take Max out of the equation – the second Red Bull is where we are. It would be a fantastic season and close racing, but the stopwatch never lies. There is just one guy in one car that is above everyone else and we've just got to catch up, there is no choice." Asked about where Mercedes are in terms of understanding and feeding into next year's car, and their position in the pecking order, Wolff said: "I think you can even take [Sergio] Perez into the equation – we are racing each other."

He added, "We seem to be following similar development routes, but there is one car [Verstappen] that is faster, that was one and half seconds a lap when he was pushing at the beginning of the stint, so we've got to get on top of it." "I've seen the data and spoken to the drivers. The main limiting factor [on Saturday and Sunday] was the bouncing – the car is bouncing literally on every straight."

Toto Wolff said, "Even Blanchimont is a corner Lewis had to lift that is an easy flat normally and, if you are bouncing on the straight, you over-heat the tyres under braking. That is a vicious cycle and was the main limiting factor this weekend. It's frustrating to check out for holidays like this but [after the race] we'll understand more based on the data." The F1 paddock heads into the summer break, Mercedes sit 256 points behind leaders Red Bull in the constructors' standings, while Hamilton and Russell hold fourth and sixth respectively in the drivers' battle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023