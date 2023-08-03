Rugby-English-born pair to debut for Italy

English-born wing Paolo Odogwu and lock Dino Lamb have been selected to make their test debuts for Italy this weekend, when they take on Six Nations champions Ireland in a World Cup warm-up test in Dublin. The pair are among nine starting line-up changes announced by coach Kieran Crowley on Thursday for a second preparatory game for Italy, whose experimental outfit was beaten 25-13 by Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday.

They will have a much stronger line-up for Saturday’s clash in Ireland with Odogwu and Lamb looking to stake a claim for a place in the World Cup squad. "Dino has the ability to play number four and five and can also be a loose-forward. He is very mobile for a big man," Italy coach Kieran Crowley told reporters.

"He is starting to get to know our systems of play and is a very good ball-carrier with good skills. He brings physicality and a presence." In 2021, Odogwu was called up to the England Six Nations squad but never made his test debut. The former Wasps back, now at Benetton Rugby, qualifies for the Azzurri through his father.

"He is a different sort of winger than the others we have in that he is a very strong carrier, which will be an asset to us," Crowley said. "I just want them both to go out and play, and know they are not going to be judged on one performance."

Italy’s revamped side sees backline changes with a new halfback pairing of Paolo Garbisi and Stephen Varney. Tommaso Allan has been moved from stand off to fullback, Odogwu comes in on the wing and Juan Ignacio Brez will be Tommaso Menoncello’s new centre partner. In the forwards, Federico Ruzza, who captained Italy for the first time last week, moves to the second row, alongside Lamb, allowing Sebastian Negri to come in on the flank.

Italy will follow the trip to Dublin with home tests against Romania and Japan as they finalise their preparations for the World Cup in France in September. Italy will start against Namibia and then meet Uruguay, New Zealand and the host nation.

Team: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Paolo Odogwu, 13-Juan Ignacio Brez, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Toa Halafihi, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza (capt.), 4-Dino Lamb, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fiscettoi Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Paolo Buonfiglio, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Niccolo Cannone, 20-Michele Lamaro, 21-Lorenzo Cannone, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Lorenzo Pani.

