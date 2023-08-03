Soccer-Demand for Women's World Cup kit beats expectations - Adidas

Demand for Women's World Cup products has been much higher this year than during previous tournaments, the CEO of German sportswear giant Adidas said on Thursday. However, Bjorn Gulden said that the industry is on a learning curve as women's sports gain in popularity, conceding it was a mistake not to produce replica goalkeepers' jerseys.

"Demand has been bigger than we expected, that's why we are re-producing and restocking some of the kits," Gulden told reporters on a call. Adidas has also been criticised for not producing Women's World Cup shirts in men's sizes, Gulden said. The company hopes to learn from this World Cup and improve its offerings in future, he added.

"It is a learning curve that, to be honest, I think everyone is having because this has not been seen before," he said, referring to record high viewing figures for this year's tournament. Adidas is the kit sponsor for 10 of the 32 national teams participating in the World Cup.

At the start of the tournament England goalkeeper Mary Earps criticised Nike for not producing a women's replica jersey while the brand sells England men's goalkeeper shirts.

