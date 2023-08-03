Left Menu

Zizi Kodwa expresses pride in Banyana Banyana

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:46 IST
Zizi Kodwa expresses pride in Banyana Banyana
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has expressed immense pride in Banyana Banyana, South Africa’s national women’s football team, for progressing to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

In a memorable match on Wednesday, Banyana Banyana beat Italy 3 – 2 in Wellington, New Zealand. With this victory, Banyana Banyana became the first senior South African football team to qualify for the knockout round of a FIFA World Cup.

“Banyana Banyana have not only displayed great talent on the field, but they have also shown great fight. Their match against Italy was a must win game. Banyana Banyana showed just what makes them the pride and joy of South Africa, by matching toe to toe against the world’s top teams and creating history once again.

“I am thrilled that Banyana Banyana found it in them to get the necessary result to qualify for the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup. Banyana Banyana is an incredibly special team. All 60 million South Africans are behind this team and want them to do well.

“I would like to congratulate Banyana Banyana on making history. They have shown that they belong on the world’s top football stage. I urge the nation to continue to rally behind the team, as they seek to create even more history,” the Minister said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

