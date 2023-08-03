Left Menu

Kapil Sonowal wins bronze in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:42 IST
India's Kapil Sonowal bagged a bronze medal in the 102kg event at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, here on Thursday.

Competing in the youth category, the 16-year-old heaved a total of 276kg (125kg + 151kg) to secure a spot on the podium.

Sonowal also won a bronze in the snatch section with an effort of 125kg, on the eighth day of the competition here at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium.

The Assamese lifter, who had won the youth gold at the Commonwealth Championships here last month, could have clinched a bronze in the clean and jerk section as well, had he managed to lift 157kg in his final attempt.

Sonowal did all the hard work, raising the 157kg barbell to a stationery position above his head, but unfortunately could not hold on for the minimum required time. Meanwhile, there was double delight for Iran as Abolfazl Zare and Kiani Shahvandi Abolfazl claimed the top two spots. Zare clinched the gold medal in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 348kg (158kg + 190kg) while Kiani, who heaved 318kg (141kg + 177kg), won the silver medal.

In the first session of the day, Indian lifter Anjana Sreejith bagged a bronze medal in the 81kg clean and jerk section.

Sreejith, who was competing in the junior event, lifted 190kg (82kg + 108kg). The 18-year-old Indian weightlifter finished fourth overall. Anamjan Rustamova of Turkmenistan reigned supreme as she lifted 228kg (103kg + 125kg), with Uzbekistan's Nigora Suvonova finishing as the runner-up with a total effort of 206kg (90kg + 116kg).

Chinese Taipie's Wang Hsin-Hsiu lifted 194kg (89kg + 105kg) to take home the bronze medal.

India is hosting the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships for the first time.

