Left Menu

Two-time champion Germany out of Women's World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea

Germanys final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage when two shots from Sydney Lohmann missed wide and high.WHY IT MATTERS Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in nine appearances in the Womens World Cup.South Korea finished in last place in the group with one point but can feel good about holding the two-time champions to a draw.WHATS NEXT As third and fourth place finishers in the group, Germany and South Korea will each be heading home.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:17 IST
Two-time champion Germany out of Women's World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea
  • Country:
  • Australia

Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time at the Women's World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday. Morocco's 1-0 win over Colombia meant Germany needed a win to advance. Led by captain Alexandra Popp, Germany created numerous scoring opportunities but could not find the winner. Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place, both with six points. Germany finished with four. KEY MOMENTS South Korea struck early in the sixth minute when a defense-splitting pass from Lee Youngju found Cho Sohyun, who produced a calm finish. In the 42nd minute, Popp equalized for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth. Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half. The Germans had a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th minute. Just a few minutes later, Popp came close to scoring with another header but was denied by the crossbar. Germany's final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage when two shots from Sydney Lohmann missed wide and high.

WHY IT MATTERS Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in nine appearances in the Women's World Cup.

South Korea finished in last place in the group with one point but can feel good about holding the two-time champions to a draw.

WHAT'S NEXT As third and fourth place finishers in the group, Germany and South Korea will each be heading home. Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne, while Morocco will head to Adelaide to take on France in the round-of-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023