FISU World University Games 2023: Tejaswin Shankar finishes 6th in men's high jump

India's Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Tejaswin Shankar failed to clinch a medal in the men's jump event at the ongoing FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China on Thursday. The 24-year-old Indian track and field athlete has the national record in men's high jump, hitting the mark of 2.29 m mark in 2018, as per Olympics.com. Shankar however, fell way short of his personal best during the Chengdu meet.

Shankar cleared 2.05, 2.10 m and 2.15 m on first tries but failed in his three attempts going for 2.20 m. He had jumped 2.20 m in the qualifying round to advance to the final. Ukraine's Vladyslav Lavskyi clinched the gold medal, outdoing himself to establish his personal best of 2.25 m. Chinese Taipei's FU Chao Hsuan cleared 2.20m on the second attempt to bag the silver medal. The third position on the podium was taken by Hungary's Gergely Torok and Chinese Taipei's Tsai Wei Chih, who jumped past 2.20 m in their third attempts.

India's Swadhin Kumar Majhi crashed out in the qualifying round itself with an effort of 2.05m. Last year, Shankar won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's high jump, a bronze, at Birmingham 2022, with a jump of 2.22m. Shankar also secured a bronze in men's decathlon at Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last month.

India's Bhavani Bhagavathi Yadav bagged a bronze in the women's long jump on Wednesday. It remains India's only Athletics medal in Chengdu meet so far. India's medals tally at the FISU World University Games 2023 is a total of 23 medals - 11 gold, five silver and seven bronze. Out of these, 14 medals - eight gold, four silver and two bronze - were secured by India's shooting contingent.

Atleast, 230 Indian athletes are playing at the World University Games in Chengdu. The multi-sport meet will end on August 8. (ANI)

