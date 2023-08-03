Left Menu

Ace Pakistani snooker player arrested for keeping club open beyond permitted hours: Police

Prominent Pakistani snooker player Ahsan Ramzan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly keeping his sports club open beyond the permitted hours and causing disturbance to the neighbourhood, police said.According to the officials, the government allows sports clubs and businesses to remain open till 10 pm.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:56 IST
Ace Pakistani snooker player arrested for keeping club open beyond permitted hours: Police
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prominent Pakistani snooker player Ahsan Ramzan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly keeping his sports club open beyond the permitted hours and causing disturbance to the neighbourhood, police said.

According to the officials, the government allows sports clubs and businesses to remain open till 10 pm. Anyone doing so beyond the permitted hours can be arrested for infringing the rules.

Police said that the snooker club of Ramzan was open till 2 am on Thursday (four hours beyond the stipulated time) in the Township area of Lahore. After receiving the complaint, police raided the club and arrested him.

''Prominent Pakistani Ahsan Ramzan snooker player was arrested Thursday for keeping his snooker club open despite the permitted hours. There were complaints that there was disturbance caused due to it to the neighbours,'' said a senior police official.

In a video statement, Ramzan said that he was with other players training for upcoming events at a snooker academy when police from the Green Town Police Station raided the snooker club for keeping it open till late at night.

He was later released when his identity was made known to the Station House Officer.

While in custody, Ramzan was allegedly manhandled and was verbally abused.

In 2021, Ramzan, 17, set a new record for amateur snooker and became the 2nd youngest player after Chinese player Yan Bingtao to win the title at the World Amateur Snooker Champion 2021.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the matter.

He said strict action will be taken against those policemen who misbehaved with Ramzan.

Ramzan, who recently won U-21 Asian Snooker Championship 2023 uploaded a video message on social media after his release, saying he had told the policemen that he was the world champion but in return, they hurled abuses at him. ''If you are world champion then what it has to do with us... you have done it for yourself,'' Ramzan said, citing one of the policemen's responses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023